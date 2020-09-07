Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: Who won third power, Disruptor?







Entering tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, we knew we were going to be getting information that wasn’t on the feeds. That’s pretty rare for an episode airing in the middle of the season!

For some more news on Big Brother 22 in video form, check out our take on the Power of Veto aftermath below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and also view our show playlist for some ongoing updates.

There were two powers that we new entering this competition — Christmas had the Blocker power, which allowed her to block a replacement nominee. Meanwhile, Dani has the Replay power, which enables her the ability to play Head of Household again even after having the title — or, hand it over to someone else.

The power that was a mystery was called the Disruptor Power … and David has it! It’s the most random thing, given that this was the guy eliminated in the dark at the start of season 21. He has the ability to secretly save one of the nominees at any point over the next 3 weeks. Basically, this feels like it’s just another Power of Veto, except it sounds as though it has to be played before the competition. Ultimately, he decided not to use it this time around, likely to save himself moving forward if need be. He’s not in a great spot in the game so with that in mind, he may need it.

Ultimately, none of these powers are super shocking or game-altering … even though they were hyped as such leading into the week. David’s never had power before, so this in itself could prove to be rather interesting.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you think about this new power within the Big Brother 22 game?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







