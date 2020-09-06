Lovecraft Country episode 5 spoilers: ‘Strange Case’ & a transformation







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on Lovecraft Country episode 5 next week? It begins with the word alteration, given that we are going to see pretty dramatic shifts in regards to what some characters want to do and how they want to handle some swirling crises around them.

Take, for example, what’s going on with Ruby. Within this episode, she’s going to be taking on a change that will allow her to get even more insight into what is a difficult, painful epidemic: Racism. It’s something that could be made all the more apparent to her even after seeing how the other side lives. This is just one part of the supernatural elements that will be featured in this hour — but as is often the case with Lovecraft Country, another

Below, CarterMatt has the full Lovecraft Country episode 5 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

After making a devil’s bargain with William, Ruby steps into the charmed shoes of a white woman, but her transformation only fortifies her resentment of the racial divide. A betrayal by Montrose unleashes Atticus’ pent up rage, leaving Leti deeply disturbed and sending Montrose into the comforting arms of his secret lover.

As for the storyline with Montrose, Atticus, and Leti, it could serve as a reminder of the emotional undercurrent that exists throughout the show and a reminder that pain can cause you to think differently and do things that otherwise, you may not seriously consider on even remotely the same level.

At the end of this upcoming episode, we’re going to be at the halfway point of the season! Our feeling is that most of the foundation has already been established, and through that things are only going to get more twisted and dramatic with each passing day…

