Power Book II: Ghost episode 2 promo: Tasha’s new crisis







As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost episode 2 to arrive on Starz next week, it’s clear to us that it’s Tasha who is finding herself in the most terrible position yet.

Think about it like this — in the premiere, she went from being so close to being free to suddenly the target of one of the biggest legal cases out there. Saxe has branded her a “queenpin” in order to ensure that someone else takes the fall for Ghost’s crimes and saves the Democratic party. This is some multi-level conspiracy stuff, and it really doesn’t matter that Tasha is innocent of most of it. They just need someone to take the fall.

So what sort of predicament does this put Tariq in? A nasty one, and the promo below scratches the surface of what he will be up to. He’s going to need to work with Monet and the entire Tejada family in order to ensure that he can get his mom some element of freedom, and it’s not going to be easy. For starters, he needs $450,000 to just secure representation form Davis MacLean. From there, he’s also going to need evidence of what Ghost did and that Tasha wasn’t that involved in it. If he can take down one part of the case, he can take down a lot of the other parts.

Of course, we say all of this knowing full well there are some other components to the story as well — think in terms of Tariq trying to be a student, while also managing Zeke’s grades and getting a budding love-triangle of sorts. We don’t quite get how he’ll have time for it, but nonetheless it’s gonna be a part of the story somehow.

