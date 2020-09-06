Power Book II: Ghost premiere: Did Tasha get out of prison?







The Power Book II: Ghost premiere was absolutely eventful — as a matter of fact, it was even more stuffed full of drama than we expected.

Entering the premiere, we knew that Tariq St. Patrick was going to be spending a lot of the series doing what he could to get his mother Tasha out of prison. What we didn’t anticipate was just how close she was going to be to getting out in the first episode. She had arranged a deal with Tameika Washington that would give her no jail time, but she would have to name her accomplice — the person who actually committed the murder of James St. Patrick. At first, she didn’t want to do so — but eventually, with the help of one David MacLean (who Tariq hired on a whim), she named Tommy Egan. That wasn’t the actual shooter, but what she didn’t realize is that a slip-up in court played right into the hand of US Attorney Cooper Saxe.

Basically, Tasha claiming that she told Tommy to commit the murder allowed him to leverage that into having her arrested for federal crimes, including being the “queenpin” of Ghost’s criminal empire. This was a way to try to salvage the reputation of James, which in turn would help the Democratic Party wash their hands of this whole ordeal. These are events of Power coming home to roost on this show, as though the series really thought through every single angle.

Now, Tariq’s new struggle is going to be raising the remaining $450,000 needed to ensure that he can get Davis to represent her moving forward. This is not going to be easy — and hence, this is why he may end up working for Monet Tejada. At the moment, this could be his only option to getting a lot of necessary money and fast.

The stage is now set for the future of Power Book II: Ghost — and you can head over here to preview more of what’s next.

