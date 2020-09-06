Outlander: Bear McCreary, Raya Yarbrough, Maria Doyle Kennedy’s music







Today, Outlander unveiled the latest edition of their end-of-summer series, and from top to bottom there is a lot to love here. How can there not be when you’re talking about an entire twenty minutes dedicated solely to the music of the show?

At the bottom of this article, you can watch a deeper exploration into the music of the show led by known other than composer Bear McCreary, singer Raya Yarbrough (whose voice is very familiar from the opening theme), and actress/singer Maria Doyle Kennedy, known for playing Aunt Jocasta. You learn a lot in here about the overall progression of the music on the show, including how things changed per season and Bear’s decision to deepen the instrumentation for season 5 to better represent the Frasers putting down roots. Every year the theme changes, and that is something that is very much rare within the world of TV. You’ll here something new again, more than likely, when season 6 premieres.

One of the coolest moments of this entire video comes close to the end, where Bear and Raya are joined by the performers who did the season 5 choral arrangement of “The Skye Boat Song” for a reprisal. It’s beautiful, and technically it’s quite a marvel that this was able to happen given that everyone was performing in separate places via Zoom.

As a lover of music, this is a thoroughly enjoyable opportunity to understand more of how it is made for the show. It’s one that is very much worth watching multiple times — or at the very least listening to. Next Sunday, another episode will be uploaded! Remember that these are all to benefit an excellent cause in Doctors Without Borders.

