Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Bayleigh’s 500 lap punishment







Yesterday’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars Power of Veto Competition is the sort that came with a wide array of different punishments, and we’re here to give you a good sense as to what some of those are.

The most punishing (pun intended) of the punishments was the one handed over to Bayleigh. She had to complete 500 laps in the backyard with a tricycle — one that, for the record, started to fall apart on her midway through. It was frustrating, but she was able to endure and make it through with a smile on her face. Even though she’s probably going to be evicted this week, there was something great about her celebration after the fact.

Ironically, we think Bayleigh complained less about this than Nicole her punishment, which requires her to be dressed as a giant slop-themed cereal box for the remainder of the week. While this does lock Nicole in to having more costume punishments than anyone in history, she already hates it and (of course) has also brought up how much/little Janelle was forced to wear her star during her time on the show.

Ultimately, we predict that today is going to revolve mostly around seeing if Bayleigh or Da’Vonne can convince Christmas to use the Power of Veto and shake up the week … which is probably not going to happen. More than likely, she’s going to be too afraid of ruffling any feathers within her alliance or causing a situation where both Da’Vonne and Bayleigh could be coming after her a little bit later on down the road.

