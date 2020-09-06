Strike: Lethal White episode 4 (finale) spoilers: Is Robin in danger?







Next week on BBC One, Strike: Lethal White episode 4 is here — otherwise known as the big finale. This is a chance to see the endgame of the current case, but there are some other ramifications that neither one of them could anticipate. Personal revelations are set to arrive at any moment, and we’re also potentially going to see some serious danger unravel in the closing minutes. Can Strike save Robin? Can Robin save herself? In a way, both of these questions are worth asking.

We can go ahead and share with you the first Strike: Lethal White episode 4 synopsis below — with a reminder that there are some spoilers within, in the event that you don’t want to know anything in advance:

Whilst Robin (Holliday Grainger) struggles with changes in her personal life, she and Strike (Tom Burke) are able to provide some comfort to a grieving father. The pair interview more key players in the case and work closely with the police – still honing in on the blackmailer’s elusive accomplice.

After their trip to a manor estate narrowly avoids ending in disaster, Robin finally shares her personal struggles with Strike, and the pair reach a new understanding.

As the police arrest a suspect, things finally click into place for Strike – but with his partner unwittingly walking into danger, the solving of the case might have come too late for Robin…

Given that each part of this show is based on a book by Robert Galbraith a.k.a. JK Rowling, we imagine that there will be relative closure at the end of this story. We do think that there will be questions still about what the future could hold, but that is something that we can take on when we get a little bit down the road.

