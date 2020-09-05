Lovecraft Country episode 4 promo: What will Leti do?







Coming up on HBO tomorrow night you’re going to see Lovecraft Country episode 4 air and through that, some of the boldest storytelling that we’ve seen on the series yet. Things are for-sure hitting the fan, revelations are going to be had, and by the end of this episode, things may not quite be the same.

One of the big questions that is worth wondering right now is rather simple: Can Leti protect herself and others? How quickly is the metaphorical journey going to go? What’s going to be discovered? The promo below hints at a search for pages and a moment that is going to make your heart leap right out of your chest.

While Lovecraft Country has certainly done a number of great things over the past few weeks, one of its biggest successes comes in its ability to combine history and supernatural horror — it creates moments that are deeply affecting, and it helps that it has a fantastic cast that is capable of showing up and getting some great things done. Add to this all of the stellar historical references as a reminder that it is grounded in a very particular reality — in a lot of ways, history is that valuable jumping-off point for everything that comes later.

For a few more details now about what to expect, just be sure to take a look at the official synopsis:

After Christina mysteriously shows up at her doorstep, Leti confronts Atticus about his plan to surreptitiously return to Florida. Later, in search of missing pages to a crucial text, Leti, Tic, and Montrose head to Boston, with Hippolyta and Diana (Jada Harris) along for the ride. Back in Chicago, a handsome stranger nurses Ruby’s disappointment over a squandered job opportunity.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lovecraft Country right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lovecraft Country episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







