Saturday Night Live will repeat Chadwick Boseman episode tonight







Following the tragic news of his passing last week, Saturday Night Live is honoring the great Chadwick Boseman tonight.

Earlier today, NBC confirmed that they will be repeating his 2018 appearance on the late-night sketch show tonight, one where he graced a wide array of sketches and showcased his comedic side front and center. Perhaps his most memorable sketch from the episode can be seen below, where he brings in his character of T’Challa for a fantastic version of Black Jeopardy. This ongoing sketch generates a lot of laughs at the center, but also a surprising amount of social commentary of America versus the fictional kingdom of Wakanda.

Boseman was beloved by so many of those he came in contact with, and this episode is just one of many tributes that have poured out over the past several days. ABC has aired already a primetime special all about his work and legacy to go along with Black Panther. Meanwhile, there has also been a push to honor his work in 42.

The most important thing that we can do not is honor Chadwick’s legacy as an actor and a hero — this is a man who visited kids stricken with cancer while he was privately battling it himself. Meanwhile, he played so many real-life people with grace and dedication. He never wanted to make the world strictly about himself, and instead was out to allow others to be inspired by his work. Hopefully, that perseveres and stands the test of time.

We are hopeful that there are some feature tributes to Boseman coming, whether it be during the Marvel Cinematic Universe or at awards shows such as the Oscars. The initial statement confirming his passing noted that there is “immeasurable grief” among those who loved him; that grief remains today.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Boseman’s family and loved ones during what has to be a devastating time. (Photo: NBC.)

