SEAL Team season 4 production gets the green light







We know that there have been plans to get SEAL Team season 4 underway for a good while now — and we’re finally close to it happening!

According to a new report from Deadline, production has a go-ahead now to start up work further. We know that David Boreanaz and others have been scouting locations and preparing for new episodes for a little while now, and this is just that additional stamp of approval to make these episodes happen.

While there is no sure-fire production start date at the moment, it’s expected to happen either later this month or in early October. This could make a November premiere date feasible, where the show can be a part of a lineup that also includes The Amazing Race and also SWAT, which already kicked off production in the Los Angeles area.

One of the biggest mysteries that we have at the moment in regards to SEAL Team season 4 is simply how the show is going to be able to take on all of the issues going on in the modern world. Given how topical the writers often are, it feels inevitable that you look at the intersection between the military, the health crisis, and also social justice. These are all issues that can overrun and there are messages to pass along. They could also impact Jason Hayes and the rest of the team in different ways. We expect the team to finish off the season 3 episodes to some extent that they didn’t get to in the spring, and then we’ll see where the story goes from here.

If you love SEAL Team, the most important message that we can pass along above all else is this — we’re going to have the show back on the air sooner rather than later.

