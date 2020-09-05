Batwoman season 2 video: Javicia Leslie on first day of filming







Batwoman season 2 filming is officially underway, and of course that leads to us having all sorts of questions. Take, for example, what Javicia Leslie’s character of Ryan Wilder will be like. There isn’t a whole lot of information out there on the subject, though maybe that will change when the cast unites for a FanDome panel soon.

For now, we can at least share a new video of Leslie behind the scenes, getting work done on the series! If you look below, you can see the actress giving us a quick look at her pre-filming ritual. There isn’t all that much in here that serves as a clue for what her story will be, but we also don’t really think that there needs to be. What matters is that we have a chance to get a glimpse at the show’s new star set to begin work, and you can see her enthusiasm here from start to finish.

From the get-go, one of the things that we’ve heard from Leslie is how deeply inspired and connected she is to this job, in addition to how much she wants to ensure that she gives this her all. She wants to be able to be a part of this world for many years to come and is more than ready for the commitment. Ryan is not going to be all that much like Kate Kane, and that should be a big part of what makes this show so interesting this season. Also, there is going to be a big mystery revolving mostly around Kate’s whereabouts and if there can be a way to adequately track her down.

At the moment, the plan is for Batwoman season 2 to premiere on The CW at some point in the new year. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Back in full swing 🦇 #Batwoman Season 2 is coming 2021 to The CW! @JaviciaLeslie pic.twitter.com/b1l3fib7oX — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) September 4, 2020

