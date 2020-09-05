Outlander star Caitriona Balfe joins Jamie Dornan in new project







Outlander star Caitriona Balfe has been rather busy as of late, and it doesn’t always have to do with matters related to the show.

Over the past several days, we reported that the actress had optioned the rights to Here is the Beehive, which may eventually turn into some sort of starring vehicle for her. Now, we can also report (per Caitriona herself and the Daily Mail) that she is also going to be appearing in Belfast, a semi-autobiographical feature from Kenneth Branagh where she will be playing one of the famed director’s parents. Much of this story is based around his experiences growing up in 1960’s Northern Ireland.

Want to get some more news on Outlander in video form? Then be sure to watch our early season 6 expectations below. Once you finish doing that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our Outlander playlist. We’ll have other updates soon that you don’t want to miss.

This cast from top to bottom is really an all-star affair, with Balfe being joined by Jamie Dornan of The Fall, who is playing Kenneth’s father. Meanwhile, Judi Dench and Cirian Hinds are going to be on board as his grandparents. This is a group of people who should be able to create something spectacular here. There isn’t a whole lot of additional details out there at the moment, but we’re not sure that there really needs to be in order to be excited.

Given that Outlander season 6 will hopefully be kicking off production before long, odds are that the remainder of 2020 is going to be very busy for Caitriona — it could be a welcome change of pace given how difficult most of the year has been for the TV and film industry. It’s been very much a challenge to get production underway on almost any TV show or feature film out there.

Related News – Be sure to preview the latest edition of our Outlander Summer Series right now

What do you think about Caitriona Balfe landing yet another project?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

I guess the cat is out of the bag!!! So delighted to be working on this special project with this amazing cast and the wonderful Kenneth Branagh. Exciting stuff! #Belfast https://t.co/XdeOybeGpw — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) September 4, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







