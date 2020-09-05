Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Nominations and powers







The nomination ceremony happened tonight in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, but that may not have been even close to the most shocking thing we saw in the game today.

What was instead? Think along the lines of some of the powers handed out! We now know that Dani has the ability to either have herself or another outgoing HoH have the ability to play immediately again for the power — it can be used for the next three weeks. Meanwhile, Christmas has the Blocker ability, which enables her to be able to block a replacement nominee made by an HoH at the Veto Ceremony. Hers is also good for three weeks, though it’s kind of useless this time given that she is the person in power. We don’t know who the third power-holder is, at least for the time being.

As for the nominations, Christmas has opted to place on the block the combination of Da’Vonne and Bayleigh, with the idea for now being (seemingly) that Bayleigh is the target. It’s always possible things could change in a big way, but Christmas is big on alliances — she’s probably not someone who is going to take a big shot in the house. The shame is that Da’Vonne and Bayleigh just haven’t had much in the way of power — with the way that modern Big Brother is played, alliances matter in a significant way early on.

The Power of Veto should be held tomorrow — we’ll have a chance to see if something changes.

