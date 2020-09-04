Shark Tank revisited: Pair Eyewear, Coconut Girl, Bite, BabyQuip







On tonight’s Shark Tank episode, you will have a chance to revisit Pair Eyewear, Coconut Girl, Bite, and BabyQuip. What’s going on with them? Consider this update your source for at least a few updates on these products!

The first thing that we’re going to do here is rather simple: Sharing the synopsis for what lies ahead:

“1106” – Entrepreneurs from Marina del Rey, California, are reinventing the toothpaste game with their sustainable teeth-cleaning products, while a mother and son duo from San Francisco, California, introduce their convenient and affordable solution to helping families pack light and travel easier with baby gear. An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, enters the tank and presents a healthier version of a decadent treat. Finally, a pair of classmates from New York City pitch their customizable eyewear product line for kids on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, SEPT. 4 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/06/20)

Coconut Girl – The coconut-based ice-cream sandwich product is a far healthier alternative to some of what is out there, and it made sense for her to join Mark Cuban’s team — he’s got a lot of different products in this place. It is currently available in a wide array of different stores.

Pair Eyewear – This company has looked to give back to others amidst the global health crisis, and since making a deal with Katrina Lake and Lori Greiner, they have looked to give back to others. They’re also now selling their customizable glasses for kids and adults.

Bite – The “toothpaste bits” company is trying to revolutionize the game with their sustainable, unique product. They didn’t get a deal in the Tank, but they are still moving forward and progressing quite nicely in their company.

BabyQuip – While we’re sure that this rentable baby-gear company has seen its fair share of troubles over the past little while, they are still going strong even without a deal in the Tank. There are always going to be some parents in need!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shark Tank right now

Which one of these Shark Tank products do you like the most?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







