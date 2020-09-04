Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Big Linda episode coming in Part 2







As we approach the second half of Lucifer season 5, we’re at least getting a good sense of some of what’s ahead. For example, we know that there is a musical episode coming, there’s a lot more God, and these episodes were planned out to be the end of the road before Netflix announced a last-minute renewal.

Now, we’ve also learned that Linda is going to be the focus of at least one of the episodes in the back half. What’s going on with her there? We have a feeling that it has a little bit to do with her biological daughter, introduced in the first half … mostly because that is the thing that makes the most sense. This episode is the 13th episode of the season and is entitled “A Little Harmless Stalking.” It is directed by none other than Richard Speight Jr. of Supernatural fame, who helmed one episode in the first half of the season alongside many others. Here’s some of what he had to say in a recent interview with The Wrap:

“My second episode teaches a lot on Rachael Harris’ character, Dr. Linda. She plays very heavy in my episode, which, by the way, was a real treat, because she’s a powerhouse actress and funny as all get out, so that was a delight. So much of my episode really centers around her. There of course is always the powerhouse wizardry of Tom Ellis and his storyline, but my episode specifically wasn’t hammering home that through-line.

“Without saying anything that I shouldn’t say, Dr. Linda gets in over her head in a situation that is very unlike her to get involved in — but she does so for reasons that will make sense as the show progresses. So it’s not always the funny Dr. Linda. You know, we see funny Dr. Linda, but this is also — there’s a lot of heart to her character and we see a lot of that heart in this episode.”

Hopefully, there are some happy moments for Linda coming — her story won’t be over presumably this season, but we’d like to see her left on some happy notes. There’s no reason to have some emotionally-devastating plot twist as we enter the hiatus for season 6!

What do you want to see when it comes to the future of Lucifer season 5, and the Linda character?

