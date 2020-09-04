Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: BB Basement chatter







Today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, we had a chance to see the introduction of the new BB Basement twist! With that being said, we were still rather unclear as to how it would work or what it would mean for the season as a whole.

Entering the competition, we knew that Christmas was Head of Household, but there was a chance for this twist to dramatically alter the game in ways that we haven’t seen to date.

When the feeds came back, nobody was all that quick to spill the beans on who got the powers. Instead, it seems as though the winner can remain anonymous. It’s interesting that the winner/winners are deciding to keep it hidden, which to me suggests that they already have some sort of plan. It could be Tyler, given that he kept his power app a secret in the past.

The bigger news coming out of the competition was the argument that ensued when it comes to Bayleigh and Dani, who seemingly went after each other over who was being potentially targeted this week. Bayleigh was in tears when the feeds were back, and we were reminded further of what is a common theme in this show: People being ostracized when they are on the outs. Because of Bayleigh being a target/possible nominee alongside Da’Vonne, maybe people are a little bit less keen on talking with her than they would be otherwise.

