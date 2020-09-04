Muppets Now season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?







Is Muppets Now renewed for a season 2 at Disney+ … and should we really expect for it to be? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit more news on that subject alongside our personal expectations.

We should start off here by noting some very-obvious biases — we love the Muppets. They’ve been a part of almost our entire lives, and Muppet Christmas Carol may be one of the greatest holiday films ever made. There’s nothing that we wanted more than for this new show to be a runaway success. It feels like it’s been years since Disney was able to find the perfect home for these characters, and they have tried across a number of different venues. The ABC comedy didn’t quite work, and the Jason Segel movie didn’t quite have the splash we were hoping it did years ago.

Despite how much we’ve loved seeing Kermit the Frog and company have a new venue again, there is still uncertainty when it comes to the future of Muppets Now on the streaming service. There is no news as of yet regarding a potential season 2, and we may not have news for a little while still.

If there is one reason that we’re hopeful about the future here, it’s simply this: Disney+ is new. This is a service that is still looking to add and expand its overall lineup, especially when it comes to original shows. If the Muppets are a brand that they want to endorse, renewing the show is the best way to do that. They need to cultivate and promote things like this to bring in as large an audience as possible. The best thing about a show like this is that there is a timelessness to it — viewers can watch this months from now and enjoy it, and we hope that there are more people who discover it over time.

Do you want to see a Muppets Now season 2 renewal at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







