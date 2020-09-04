Shameless season 11 filming start date officially revealed







Shameless season 11 is going to be the final one on Showtime, and rest assured that we’re more than a little eager to see what’s ahead. How in the world are the producers going to tie up some of the remaining stories?

Well, while we do wait for some other insight, we can least tell you this: When filming is going to be getting underway. According to TVLine, filming is going to be kicking off on Tuesday, September 8 — otherwise known as the day after Labor Day. This means that there is going to be a busy fall for most of the cast as they work to tie up most of these stories.

For some more news on Shameless in video form, remember to watch our take on the finale below! After you do this, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates and then view our full show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming soon…

In case you didn’t hear already, one of the plans we’re hearing for the final season is that in some form, the current global pandemic will be a part of the narrative. It’s hard for a show like this to shy away from it altogether! We do think there will still be some happy moments for some of these characters, though, as the producers continue to try and depict the full picture for the poor and working-class part of America.

We also still wonder how in the world Emma Kenney is going to balance being Debbie on this show and then also a part of The Conners, especially since both shows are roughly going back to work at the same time. We’ll just have to wait and see on that, but she may have a harder job than anyone at the moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shameless right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







