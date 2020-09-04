Outlander Summer Series: Prepare for an episode all about music







While we wait for Outlander season 6 production to really get rolling, we have some other great stuff to discuss! This weekend marks episode 3 of the ongoing Summer Series, and the focus this time around is all about music.

As the tweet below from the show’s official account below reveals, this weekend, you will get a spotlight on the Music of Outlander led by composer Bear McCreary, plus singer Raya Yarbrough and actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta), who is a singer and musician in her own right. There should be a lot of fun discussion in here about how music transforms the world of this show. It sets the tone, establishes emotion, and at times serves as a fantastic transition between scenes. McCreary has done a tremendous job over the years of also being flexible and transforming some of the instrumentation based on the time period and part of the world some of the characters are in. What we’re hearing now is very-much different from some of the music we were getting earlier on with the show.

For a few more specifics on the performances, check out the official synopsis below:

Series composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough discuss their favorite musical moments from the past five seasons of Outlander. They’re joined by singer Maria Doyle Kennedy (Aunt Jocasta), who performs an at-home rendition of “Flowers of the Forest,” as well as the twelve original singers of the season five theme for a breathtaking a cappella version of “The Skye Boat Song.

The episode (benefiting Doctors Without Borders) will premiere on the show’s Facebook at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern) this Sunday. We’ll have more on it then!

If you constantly have the Skye Boat Song stuck in your head, this episode of the #OutlanderSummerSeries is for you. This Sunday, join @bearmccreary, @RayaYarbrough, and @mariadkennedy on our Facebook and YouTube pages as they discuss the music of #Outlander. pic.twitter.com/2Cwbx4zB5G — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) September 4, 2020

