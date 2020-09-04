The Boys season 2 episode 4 preview: Where does the story go next?







Tonight, Amazon decided to release the first three episodes of The Boys season 2 early. With that in mind, here is where we tell you that there are huge spoilers within this video all about what happened!

So where is the story going from here moving into episode 4? For starters, we know that things are hitting the fan when it comes to Stormfront now and who she really is. She’s hateful and prejudiced, in addition to being violent and dangerous. She uses social media in order to garner influence and in that sense, she’s every bit as dangerous as Homelander. Yet, will they end up being friends or foes? That could be explored.

Also, we’re curious to see how the writers decide to explore some of the central elements established in the first three episodes. Take, for example, Hughie and Starlight’s relationship. They do trust each other to some extent, which is ironic given that a betrayal previously defined them. The secret of Compound V is out there, but can Vought really distance themselves from it forever? Also, how far is Butcher going to go in his quest for vengeance? All of the Boys are a little scattered right now, so we’ll have to wait and see if there is any sort of unity that comes from them in the upcoming episodes.

Of course, we also anticipate seeing more of Homelander as a terrible father — not that the thought of him being one should shock anyone out there.

