The 100 season 7 episode 15 spoilers: The last before series finale







There’s a lot that we can say already about The 100 season 7 episode 15, but we should kick things off with this: We’re nearing the end of the road. This episode, entitled “The Dying of the Light,” is the penultimate one of the series. Once this is over, we’re left simply to wonder what else could be and where this crazy journey could end.

Overall, we’ve got a feeling that it’s going to be emotional. There will be lives in jeopardy, sacrifices, and by the end of this episode, the stage for the finale is going to be fully set. It has to be.

Want a few more details? CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 15 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

CLOSING IN – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) mount a desperate rescue mission as the Disciples close in on what they want. Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#714). Original airdate 9/23/2020.

Before this episode comes to a close, what we’re hoping to snag is a chance to see at least some sort of success story for Clarke and Octavia. Entering the finale, we think that it’s important that there is at least some element of hope — it can’t be doom and gloom all of the time. There has to be a chance to see or tease a light at the end of the tunnel. The dueling forces and the unusual threats will make this be an episode of alternating styles and tones, and there had to be a real cognizance while prepping this that every single second of the story was critical.

In the end, let’s just hope that the series manages to stick the landing. It’s no easy feat to do after this long on the air.

