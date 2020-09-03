Young Wallander season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Can you expect a Young Wallander season 2 to happen at Netflix? Or, is it more likely that the series ends up getting canceled? Within this article, we’ll have more updates on this very subject.

For everyone out there familiar with the source material, we’re sure that the idea of a prequel series was rather exciting and promising. Who wouldn’t want to dive into this world a little bit further? The problem that many people may have with the show is just how short the first season is, but that is largely par for the course with a lop of UK and European dramas — they don’t follow the same model that a lot of shows do stateside.

Yet, there is unfortunately no news as of yet when it comes to whether or not another season is going to happen. Are we hoping for more of the series? Sure, but there’s a difference between having some hope and Netflix giving the green light. They’ve become rather notorious as of late when it comes to ordering series only to cancel them a brief period of time into their run, and that is something that could very well happen in this situation.

The main determining factor in the show returning is, of course, the overall viewership. If there are a lot of people who watch the first season the whole way through, it could come back. We certainly though that there is going to be enough possible story that the writers could consider! The big issue right now is how the global health crisis is causing costs for scripted content to rise — there are a lot of safety precautions that need to be implemented. This could be a factor in a renewal decision, but hopefully the world will start to get a little bit safer as more and more time passes.

Odds are, we’ll know for certain about the future of Young Wallander at some point over the next few months…

