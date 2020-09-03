Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Eviction preview







Tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode is coming in just a matter of hours, and there’s both predictability and unpredictability coming with it.

Want to get some more news on Big Brother 22 All-Stars in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you watch that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other news and also view our show playlist. That is our source for more live feed updates!

Let’s start with the part of this that is fairly predictable at the moment — Kaysar is going to be evicted. Unless there is some sort of last-ditch effort to save him in the game, it’s very hard to imagine a situation where he stays. Kaysar has struggled with making the right social connections, and he’s done so again by sharing some information about the game with fellow nominee Christmas. Her status in the game, which includes working with Tyler and The Committee alliance, has been to some extent one of the key factors within this season. People give her info, thinking that she’s not with some of the power players, when in reality she is. While Kaysar didn’t throw Ian under the bus about his thoughts of Nicole/Cody being the power duo in the game, he did indicate to her how Bayleigh and Da’Vonne feel about Dani.

Since that time, Christmas has told some of this information to Tyler … and then also Dani herself. Tyler was also told that Cody was a possible backdoor target for Da’Vonne and Bayleigh, which he may have more of an issue with. While we don’t think Tyler wants to be at the end of this season with Cody, he’s certainly going to be invested in trying to keep him around now. Once Cody goes, Tyler becomes one of the biggest targets in the game.

There’s no word on an endurance Head of Household at the moment; with that in mind, we have to assume that one isn’t happening entering tonight.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 right now

What do you want to see on Big Brother 22 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







