Riverdale season 5 spoilers: Is Archie going to die? New script tease







Riverdale season 5 is poised to air on The CW in early 2021, and there is suddenly a major cause for concern when it comes to one of the main characters.

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased script pages from the third and fourth episodes from the upcoming season, and there are some interesting things to note about them. First and foremost, “Graduation” is the title of episode 3 and it’s fair to assume that this was the planned season 4 finale before filming shut down for the global health crisis. This will be effectively the end of one era of the show as we await the beginning of the next. (We’re going to have prom leading up to this when season 5 comes back.)

Meanwhile, the title for episode 4 is “Purgatory,” and the image Aguirre-Sacasa shared alongside the title is a serious reason to be afraid. After all, it shows some familiar faces standing at a grave, while there is an image of seemingly Archie in uniform hanging above them. Does this mean that the character has been killed off, and that KJ Apa could be leaving the show? We think that it’s hard to draw any big conclusions from that and that alone, and we should instead just wait and see. This wouldn’t be the first time that Riverdale made us think that a major character would be killed off — remember when we were in this same boat when it comes to Jughead? We sure do.

One possible theory from the Archie image is that some of his friends may presume him to be dead after serving in the military, only for him to return home a-okay. Or, it could be a manifestation of some of their fears, and the image may not be meant to be taken in a literal sense at all.

The #Riverdale Players Theatre continues with our next two table reads today via Zoom!! As we say goodbye to high school and hello to…??? 🚀🎟🐍🕺☎️🌪📸😞👨🏻‍💻🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️🕷🚢🚧🗽☠️👀👯‍♀️👩‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/GplWbUUmBB — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 3, 2020

