Jeopardy! return date revealed; Ken Jennings joins as consulting producer

Today, the show announced in a statement that on Monday, September 14, new episodes will resume airing (check your local listings — time differs based on affiliate). Alex Trebek will be back to once more, as this has been a constant for him through his lengthy cancer battle. Here is some of what he had to say today:

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again Jeopardy! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming … I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the [current health crisis]. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

Like many other shows on television, Jeopardy! is adhering to a strict number of measures to ensure safety, and that includes more distance between the contestants, and also more distance between them and Trebek.

There was also one other notable change announced today, as iconic contestant (and winner of the Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time tournament) Ken Jennings is going to be back in the role of consulting producer. Within that, he is going to help to develop projects, support the show publicly, and create and present his own special video categories. The first one of these is slated to air on September 15. It makes sense to have him more involved, given that it does give the franchise an additional face and it helps to ensure that there is localized talent. (We know that there are people talking already about Jennings being an eventual successor to Trebek, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here.)

