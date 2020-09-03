NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: What to expect as filming nears







In just a matter of 24 hours, production on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 could be ramping up — isn’t that a cause for excitement?

It’s a thrill to know that the cast and crew are going to have a chance to resume work on a show that is loved by so many — but let’s be honest here. We know that this is not going to be in any way similar to past productions.

With that in mind, we’d say that one of the first things to expect is … well, less than past seasons. We’re sure that there will be some behind-the-scenes shots here or there, but in general, there are going to be fewer people on set at any given time. A lot of the cast and crew will also be wearing protective equipment, except for some moments where characters are on-camera. There may not be a whole lot of time to share a lot of details since this time around, things are going to have to move quickly and efficiently. It’s about getting the work done fast and well to ensure that nobody remains in contact with others for too long.

In terms of the story content, don’t expect a number of details to be released in advance other than that we’ll probably see smaller guest casts and certainly fewer group scenes. This is going to be the new normal for the immediate future, but that’s something that we can handle. It’s better to have new episodes back, and we know that producers have been committed to trying to find a way to make things work.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that NCIS: Los Angeles does find a way to premiere at some point in November — that seems to be a realistic window as to when the show could be coming back.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







