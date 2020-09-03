Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Tyler spills the beans on Dani







On tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, we saw some attention started to be pointed in the direction of Dani like we haven’t seen before.

Now on the live feeds, some of that is intensifying … mostly courtesy of Tyler, who decided to throw Dani under the bus in a big way to Da’Vonne. Over the past little while, Dani has been creating a narrative that Da’Vonne and Bayleigh could flip on the Slick Six alliance. The reality is that this alliance has never been that real in the eyes of some people, and with that in mind they should be fine to move away from it as much as they possibly can. Yet, we think that Dani just wants either Bayleigh or Da’Vonne gone and this was a way to throw some suspicion onto the two of them in some way.

Yet, Tyler didn’t buy what Dani is selling. He’s been suspicious of her for a while, and he is doing what he can to ensure that Bayleigh and Da’Vonne are focused on her moving forward. It’s a way to protect himself, but we do think long-term he has more trust in Bayleigh than he does Dani — losing her would chip away at Cody and Nicole’s numbers, and they’ve been in the dominant spot for a good chunk of the game.

In the end, doesn’t it feel like the right time for things to start to change? We tend to think so based on what we’ve seen so far in the game.

