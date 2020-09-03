Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 13 video: Pauly’s new prank







Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 13 is set to arrive on MTV tomorrow night, and to the surprise of no one, pranks are involved. In particular, this is another attempt from Pauly to keep his forever title of Prank War Champion … and he’s going to be taking this over to Vinny’s book signing.

For some more on this, why not take a look at the sneak peek below! In this, you get a chance to see what Pauly and some of his suite-mates are up to. Given that this book signing is for Vinny’s keto cookbook, the idea here is to show up with protest signs showcasing all of the different times he’s cheated on his diet over time. Let’s be honest — everyone cheats on their diet here and there. It’s all in good fun, and really this is probably just a thrill for a lot of the people who showed up to this. They get to see Pauly!

Also, there is a surprise x-factor being thrown into the equation: Angelina, who seems to be the person who is added anytime the producers decide that they need some more drama. We’ll see where things go here, but given Vinny and Angelina’s past, it’s fair to say that there are going to be some antics.

In general, it’s hard to have too many specific goals for the rest of the season — it’s silly and full of fluff sometimes, but in all honesty, isn’t this something that is needed here and there? Picket signs over a keto cookbook in a bookstore has to be one of the most comical scenarios we’ve seen on the show to date.

You know we couldn't just let @VINNYGUADAGNINO have a book signing in peace! 🤣 @DJPaulyD has a couple of tricks up his sleeve on tomorrow night's #DoubleShotAtLove… pic.twitter.com/c3QzpyqDDM — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) September 2, 2020

