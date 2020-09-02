Tough as Nails season 2 premiere date hopes for CBS







Following tonight’s big finale at CBS, what can we expect in terms of a Tough as Nails season 2 premiere date? What is there to hope for?

First and foremost, we will say this: You don’t have to worry about a season 2 turning up on the network at all. The Phil Keoghan hosted reality competition was already renewed at the network, and it comes after the first season generated some fairly-solid numbers this summer. Clearly, this is something that the network sees as a franchise, and there may also be a recognition that it’s easier to film something like this in the present day than a lot of scripted shows. Filming can be done for a new season in a reasonably short period of time, and with much of the cast and crew potentially isolated.

Let’s get now into that discussion about a potential premiere date — if we had to guess right now, we’d say that a summer start date makes the most sense by far … and for a number of different reasons. For starters, consistently matters a lot with a show like this, since you want to be able to ensure that you air at the same time every year. That keeps people committed to you, and interested in what you’re bringing to the table time and time again. Also, CBS may not have that much room in the schedule until then with a lot of the other scripted stuff that they are planning. Most of their scripted stuff is currently set to get back into production.

We imagine that early next year, we’ll start to hear more about Tough as Nails season 2 and when it could return. For the time being, though, we’d argue that it is wise to be patient. It’s gonna be a while.

