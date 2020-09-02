Is a Pretty Little Liars reboot coming to television?







Even though it doesn’t seem as though the original Pretty Little Liars finished that long ago, it seems like a reboot is already in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is in the process of developing a new take on the franchise. It would reportedly feature a new story and different characters, so the plan here is to not just borrow what has come out before with either the original or the spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was canceled at Freeform after just one season on the air.

It’s that latter news that makes us question seriously whether or not another version of Pretty Little Liars is really needed. Who is desperate in order to make something like this happen? The audience for the original is older now, and the idea would probably be to attract a younger group to check out the story now.

The big issue that the flagship Pretty Little Liars had, in retrospect, is simply its own longevity: It went on too long. A show like this feels better suited in order to last three or four seasons rather than six or seven, since you can get a lot of different twists crammed in there without stretching anything out for too long. You also would need to find a story that was different than just a mysterious entity in “A” trying to torment some young people at a school or wherever else they ended up down the road.

Is Aguirre-Sacasa the right person to do this? We understand the temptation given the success of Riverdale, but that show has come under fire as of late with some fans. His presence does make us wonder if a new version of the show could land at either The CW or Netflix, where he was with his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. HBO Max could be an option, as well, given their studio ties with Warner Bros. TV.

Do you think there is any need at all for a Pretty Little Liars reboot?

