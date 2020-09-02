America’s Got Talent results: Will Celina, Brandon Leake move forward?







Tonight, the latest America’s Got Talent results are going to arrive on NBC … but who are the most likely acts to be put through?

One of the things that is the greatest mysteries entering tonight’s show is the status of Brandon Leake. On the surface, we’d like to think that he is more than worthy of moving on to the next round — he’s a brilliant, emotional performer who is bringing something to this world that has never really been there before. Yet, we also recognize fully that poetry is polarizing, and there is no guarantee that someone like Brandon is going to be able to make it through to the next round.

As for who we think is a lock to move forward, Celina had a great performance last night with “Strong,” one of our favorites from the past several years. Meanwhile, Kenadi Dodds probably has a great chance, the Drummers & Divas of Compton were solid, and it’s possible that the Bello Sisters will impress enough to at least be in contention for the Dunkin’ Save at the end of everything.

This is probably the most up-in-the-air results show that we’ve had all season, one where there is a genuine amount of uncertainty as to what’s going to happen at any given moment. As a viewer, that excites us going in … but there’s also a good bit of uncertainty on the subject of whether or not the right people are going to go through. We want an exciting lineup for the entirety of this season!

