68 Whiskey canceled at Paramount Network; no season 2 coming







Cancellations have been plentiful over the past couple of weeks, and you can now add 68 Whiskey to the list.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Network has made the decision to end this series, a military-themed dramedy, after just one season on the air. The ratings for the series didn’t blow the roof off of anything, and also dwindled a little more as things went on.

Beyond just the ratings, there were some other factors here, as well. The added costs of filming in Los Angeles, especially during the global health crisis, played a role in the series concluding at this point. It was also complicated to hire a high number of background actors in these present circumstances. Also, this is not a show the network or its parent company has ownership in, and that is something that is being prioritized moving forward as a way to keep profits up in an era where most live ratings are dwindling.

While 68 Whiskey clearly did not work, we do think that Paramount Network has an opportunity to find a great bit of success with some other shows. Remember that they have at the moment the top show on cable in Yellowstone, and it does still feel like they have opportunities to push and promote some other series around it. That’s something that they will probably figure out further moving forward, and they probably will look more to figure out some programming possibilities there.

As for whether or not there is going to be another season of 68 Whiskey moving forward elsewhere, we have to imagine it’s going to be difficult. Finding another network home for any canceled show is tough, and it’s even harder for one that only aired one season, and also has a wide array of filming challenges right now. Scripted content is going to be tough to get off the ground over the next several months, so we imagine a lot of networks will take a cautious approach.

What do you think about 68 Whiskey being canceled?

