Grey’s Anatomy season 17 filming start date revealed!

According to a new report coming in courtesy of TVLine, the upcoming season is going to have its first (virtual) table read tomorrow. That’s a reminder that the show is going to try to minimize as much contact between people as possible, one of many precautions that they are taking during the global health crisis in order to ensure safety.

As for when production proper is slated to begin, the short answer to that appears to be early next week. The cast will probably be on set when they absolutely need to and that’s probably it. Everything could be staggered to reduce the number of large groups together, and the crew will all be wearing PPE and following all necessary guidelines.

Because of everything that has transpired over the next several months, it’s inevitable that we are going to be seeing a lot of stories tied to things that are going on in the real world. Take, for example, the global pandemic, social justice, and other pressing matters. This is a show that has long been about trying to reflect things going on in the real world, and we have a feeling that this is once again going to be a trend here. we’re sure that some of the stories originally planned for the end of season 16 will still be there, but possibly shifted into some other forms. Everyone has to be flexible given what is going on in the real world.

For the time being, our expectation is that new episodes are going to be premiering when we get around to November.

