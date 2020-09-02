Dancing with the Stars 29 cast reveal: Charles Oakley, Nelly, & more







This morning, ABC unveiled the new cast of Dancing with the Stars 29 … and we imagine there being some mixed reactions to it. Are there a couple of big names mixed in here? Sure, but there are also some people who you have probably never heard of before. This is a product of the new way that the series is doing business, one where they try to grab people who are famous at this given second rather than necessarily longtime stars. There is a mix of both in this cast.

For those who missed the announcement, here is what you have to look forward to this go-around.

Vernon Davis – Former NFL star tight end and Super Bowl champ.

Chrishell Stause – Star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, and also a soap opera star.

Carole Baskin – Animal activist, and also known for her appearances on Tiger King.

Johnny Weir – Famed Olympic figure skater and former Skating with the Stars judge.

AJ McLean – Backstreet Boys member. (Nick Carter has previously been on the show.)

Nelly – Singer and rapper, who is probably best known for his music in the early-to-mid 2000’s.

Kaitlyn Bristowe – Former star of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Charles Oakley – NBC icon, who played with some of the best players in history.

Monica Aldama – She’s the coach from Netflix’s Cheer, a show with a loyal following.

Jeannie Mai – She’s a co-host for The Real who also serves as a sideline reporter on Holey Moley.

Anne Heche – Actress, who has appeared in such shows Men in Trees and more recently Chicago PD.

Skai Jackson – Disney Channel star, known for Jessie as well as the more recent Bunk’d.

Justina Machado – Star of Pop’s One Day at a Time and also Jane the Virgin.

Jesse Metcalfe – Actor, best known for Desperate Housewives and Chesapeake Shores.

Nev Schulman – Star of MTV’s Catfish.

