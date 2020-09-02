Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Ian & Kaysar talk alliances







Odds are, the eviction in Big Brother 22 All-Stars this week is pretty much assured. Yet, there’s still been a lot of content today!

If you missed it, last night Ian started to put the pieces together about what is really happening in the house. Sure, he had some help courtesy of someone yelling into the backyard that Cody and Nicole are running the game, but what matters now is that he’s trying to figure out how to push the game forward. He recognizes that there is a power alliance and wants to do something to break it down, piece by piece.

Tonight, Ian decided to go ahead and clue in Kaysar, who is desperate to try to find a way to stick around. Unfortunately, there’s no clear path to do it. With Christmas on the block, Kaysar would need everyone outside the Committee alliance of Cody, Tyler, Memphis, Dani, and Nicole to vote to keep him. Then, he’d need Enzo to break a tie in his favor. All of that feels fairly unlikely, especially with Christmas also being a part of that alliance. He would need David to see the light that some of his “allies” like Tyler don’t need him all that much, and then he’d have to hope for either Memphis or a hinky vote somewhere.

Ian was honest with Kaysar tonight and indicated that he knows that Nicole and Cody are likely the core in the game, and that everyone else is fairly close but not fully a part of anything as solidified. He’s got most of the game pegged but there isn’t much he can do to save Kaysar right now. They hugged it out, and we’ll see where things go from here.

Do you have any idea as to what Kaysar could do to stick around?

