Dancing with the Stars: Erin Andrews calls exit a ‘surprise’







Tomorrow morning, ABC is going to announce the cast for the next Dancing with the Stars — and there is a big change. In the event that you have not heard, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are not going to be back as hosts for the new season; the producers and the network opted to go in another direction, and have brought in instead Tyra Banks. She’ll have both an on-camera and behind-the-scenes role, and we’ll see what the next iteration of this looks like.

For now, though, we are still dealing with the exit of Tom and Erin; after all, it’s not something that Andrews herself even predicted. Speaking to Extra recently, she made that clear while also passing along the following message:

“It was a surprise. I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, ‘This isn’t good.’

For more thoughts on Tom and Erin’s Dancing with the Stars exit, be sure to watch our new video below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess for other updates; or, visit our series playlist for more!

Despite the surprising exit, though, Andrews did make it clear that she does still have regular conversations with a number of people behind the scenes:

“I text Tom, like once a week… and the dancers as well. That’s a family… I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years, I always call it a ‘Dancing with the Stars Mafia’ — once you’re in, it’s really hard to break away. That’s a tight-knit group. Sasha and I will DM. I’ve gotten lovely messages from the dancers and so forth … Tom was my ballroom quarterback. He was that show’s ballroom quarterback… He was the end-all, be-all of that show.”

We think that moving forward, the biggest thing that Dancing with the Stars does need to retain from the Tom/Erin era is a real sense of some of the fun that was there. They knew when to keep things light and fun, but also when it should be a little more serious.

Related news – Be sure to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars

Are you still surprised that Tom and Erin are leaving Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







