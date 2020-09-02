America’s Got Talent: CA Wildcats kick off live show #4!







Tuesday night marked the final America’s Got Talent quarterfinal show of the season, and it makes sense that they would kick it off in a fun way. Enter the CA Wildcats.

Tonight’s new episode began with a performance from the cheer group in their home town of Plano, Texas, which makes sense given that it would be hard for that many people to travel to Los Angeles. The focus of their pre-show segment was how they wanted to be thought of as something more than just a prototypical sport. They are athletes who work and train hard, and do what they can to prove that they are worthy of moving forward to the next round.

Ultimately, they want to be a main event rather than just an act supporting someone else.

Their performance was just about what you want to see on a show like this: Intense, dramatic, and full of personality. This was so much more than what you would imagine from a cheer act, and the thing that impressed us the most about it was the coordination that was here. The flips were tight and there were a lot of different athletic feats mentioned here.

None of this was easy to pull off … but is it going to be enough to get this group into the next round? That’s what we are not altogether sure about at this given moment. Acts that start off a show like this rarely ever have a chance to win in the end.

