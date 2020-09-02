Yellowstone season 4 debate: Who will be the new Big Bad?







As we get closer and closer to Yellowstone season 4 coming on the air next year, there’s going to be a need for a lot of big questions. For the sake of this article in particular, let’s talk villains!

The obvious contenders for season 4 Big Bad are still Roarke and Willa, with the reason for it being simply this: They are still around! We didn’t see anything that felt like closure for the two characters heading out of the season 3 finale, and presumably, they will still be around to inflict more damage on the ranch as they try to snatch the land from them. Whether or not they are successful in doing this, though, remains to be seen.

Also, Yellowstone isn’t a show that always frames things in a black-and-white, cut-and-dry sort of way. They could be villains, but there could also be other villains.

Take, for example, the idea that the show is setting up Jamie Dutton as an adversary. Maybe he’s angry about his adopted status being kept from him. Or, maybe he sees an opportunity to become a key player and get the money for himself. He’s got power now, but we still don’t think that he is behind what happened to the other Duttons. It just feels like too sudden a turn, even for a guy who has killed before.

Beyond these two, who are the other candidates? You could look towards an already-established character — it’s possible that there is still a Beck brother out there, Jamie’s father could be controlling something behind the scenes, or a totally new character could be unveiled. We do think the writers are out to surprise us on some level…

Who do you think will be the Big Bad entering Yellowstone season 4?

