black-ish election special coming before season 7 premiere







While you may have to wait a while longer in order to check out black-ish season 7, there is a little bit of content you’re going to have a chance to check out.

According to a report from Deadline, the ABC comedy is going to be airing a partially animated one-hour special on October 4. The schedule could change depending on what happens with the NBA Finals, but that is an issue to take on at another time. These episodes are directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry, and the idea is to focus them, in part, around the Presidential election.

So what can we say about this hour now? The first part of the special (written by Eric Horsted) is live-action and will focus on Junior excited about being able to vote, only for something at the last minute to take that power away from him. Meanwhile, the second part (written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb) will be animated and focus on a Congressional election — one where Stevens from Dre’s ad agency is running, and one that ends up showcasing a rather ugly side to American politics.

It should not come as much of a surprise that black-ish would air a special in this vein, given that they have always used comedy to focus on important issues. The timing of this allows the episode to air prior to the election, which is important for the sake of generating conversation and reminding people to take part in the Democratic process. This is likely the inspiration for doing this so early, given that the remainder of the episodes will probably not be ready until after we get to the other side of Election Day.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news (including a premiere date) for black-ish coming soon.

