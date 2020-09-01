Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: A premiere episode title tease…







After a long wait, some news is finally starting to come out about Blue Bloods season 11 — this time in the form of a title!

In a new post on Instagram, writer/executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor revealed that the name for the upcoming premiere is “Triumph Over Trauma.” If there’s one reaction that we would have to this, it’s pretty simple: Emotion. Also, fear. This could be a title that is meant more to reference current events, and there has been a lot. We’re sure that the writers are going to look at the global health crisis and then also police reform and social justice — things that have dominated the real world for most of the summer. Blue Bloods has never shied away from taking on current events, and they will likely do so once more here.

Of course, our hope is that this title isn’t also somewhat specific to a personal trauma that befalls one of the characters. We’re forever going to be worried about Blue Bloods premieres ever since they killed off Linda completely out of the blue. There was no indication that it was coming, and nor were there stories out there in advance that Amy Carlson was going to be leaving. We’re going to be nervous until this first episode airs, and we’re hoping that it will at some point in 2020.

Meanwhile, let’s cross our fingers that filming is able to kick off before too much longer…

