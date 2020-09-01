When Calls the Heart season 8 spoilers: Who’s heading to Hope Valley?







As we prepare for When Calls the Heart to return this Christmas, there are a number of things to look forward to. Think in terms of the return of Faith, more of Elizabeth’s love triangle, and then also some new faces who are turning up!

So who are we set to meet coming up? Think in terms of a new family in the Canfields. You can see a new photo of them courtesy of Entertainment Tonight, and here is some of what we know about these four moving forward.

Joseph Canfield (played by Viv Leacock) – He is going to have a storyline revolving around the gas station in Hope Valley.

Minnie Canfield (Natasha Burnett) – She is a “protective” mother, who will do what she can to protect her two kids.

Angela Canfield (Vienna Leacock) – Both of the Canfield kids are played by Viv Leacock’s kids in real life. Angela is 12 years old, visually impaired, and also great at the piano. She will start to attend classes taught by Elizabeth, but there may be some tension since Minnie may not trust her fully at first with her daughter’s education.

Cooper Canfield (Elias Leacock) – He is nine years old, and he is also at the school and taught by Elizabeth. The only information that we’ve got is that he may have some sort of “adventure” coming up with Elizabeth and Jesse.

In the end, our hope is that we’re going to see all of them become a natural part of this world in a short period of time. One of the things that is great about When Calls the Heart is how the series creates a community atmosphere and allows conflict, while at the same time not sacrificing the show’s key message and themes.

