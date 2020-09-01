Is Siesta Key new tonight on MTV? More season 4 hopes







Is Siesta Key new tonight on MTV? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question … and also a look ahead.

For the time being, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the reality show tonight. Last week marked the big season 3 finale and reunion, and we’re now in a spot where we’re left to wait and see whether or not another season will happen.

There is a lot of uncertainty on the future of the series, and for a number of different reasons, as well. For starters, there’s no real, sensible way to shoot the series right now. We’re not sure if there is any interest in watching a season that largely takes place during a global health crisis — there’s less drama if people adhere to the protocols, but there is also no real interest in watching something where everyone is throwing caution to the wind during an extremely urgent time.

At the moment, we think that the best thing MTV can do is take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach when it comes to all of this. They need to be patient, see what unfolds with the pandemic, and then figure out the best time to go back to work. Maybe it’s something that can happen next year, but before that MTV needs to figure out whether or not they even want to bring the show back. Some of that may have a thing or two to do with the ratings for the series. Is there enough interest in Siesta Key as a franchise?

Hopefully, we’ll have more information on the future of Siesta Key over the months to come … we don’t think that there is necessarily any hurry to announce some sort of renewal news given the current state of production.

