Dancing with the Stars 29 rumors: Could Nelly enter the ballroom?







Is Nelly going to be one of the new contestants on Dancing with the Stars season 29?

We know that the full cast is going to be revealed on Good Morning America tomorrow, with Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean being two of the first names confirmed for the show. Other rumored names include former NFL player Vernon Davis, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, and even Carole Baskin, who has come into the spotlight due to Tiger King. We don’t know what the full cast will look like, but we’re not super-optimistic about additional big names — due to the global health crisis, we’re not sure how many people are psyched to film a show that involves this much physical contact.

Yet, the Nelly rumors are fascinating. You’re talking here about a performer who has multiple huge hits, and also carries with a great deal of nostalgia. We’re also sure that his musical background makes him more than capable of delivering some moves out on the dance floor. He’d probably be a favorite of at least some people right away, if some of the rumors about his participation are true. (There are some clues on the show’s Twitter that point towards him being one of the people.)

The new season of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere on ABC come September 14, and it is being hosted/executive produced by Tyra Banks. We’ll see what she brings to the show soon, and the same goes for all of the celebrity participants as well.

