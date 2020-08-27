Dancing with the Stars 29: AJ McLean confirmed as cast member







Days after some of the rumors were first announced, ABC has made it official — AJ McLean is now confirmed to be on Dancing with the Stars 29.

Speaking in a new interview with Good Morning America, it was announced that the Backstreet Boys member is going to be stepping into the ballroom when the show premieres on September 14. This makes him the second confirmed cast member to be a part of this alongside former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. AJ could be an immediate contender for the famed Mirrorball Trophy, given that he understands choreography. While he told GMA that he’s never done anything resembling a foxtrot in his time with the famous band, he has been dancing since he was six years old. He also has a bandmate in Nick Carter who made it all the way to the end of his season.

Want to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on the exits of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our series playlist. We’ll have other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

In a new post on Twitter, here is what AJ had to say about getting on board the show now:

“We’re going for the mirrorball [trophy], baby!! I am so grateful to [the show] and [ABC] for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast… I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”

The other rumored names out there include actress Anne Heche as well as Carole Baskin — the latter choice would be weird, but we should probably remember that ABC has had a flair for the controversial on this show for years.

What do you think about AJ McLean signing on for Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news regarding the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







