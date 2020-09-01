Line of Duty season 6 filming resumes after shutdown







For everyone out there excited to see Line of Duty season 6 back on the air, we’re at least a little bit closer to it happening. Filming is back underway on some new episodes! Filming was underway earlier this year on the crime drama, but was forced to shut down due to the global pandemic.

Now, the cast is back doing what they can to answer some other big questions — including the central H mystery and all of the latest crises at the core of AC-12. Line of Duty has to be one of the most underrated shows out there, so it’s a joy to think about it getting back on the air.

To go along with filming being underway once more, the BBC put out a series of statements from some of the series’ key players.

Jed Mercurio, writer/executive producer – “We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times.”

Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) – “It’s been a long few months and it will be a different way of working from when we stopped, but I’m delighted to be back on the case with the Line Of Duty team!”

Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) – “Been sitting on these incredible scripts for some time now, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to it and seeing the Line Of Duty family.”

Adrian Dunbar (Supt. Ted Hastings) – “Even with the imposition of [pandemic] restrictions I can’t hide my excitement at getting the team back together. So many people wondering… what happens next?”

What is Ted Hastings up to now? After last season, we’re very much eager to figure it out. This character sometimes borders on hot-mess territory, but that is one of the reasons why we enjoy watching him so much.

What do you want to see on Line of Duty season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series.

