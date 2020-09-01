Call the Midwife season 10: See the cast back at work!







While we are waiting to see Call the Midwife back on the air this Christmas, there is some good news to hand down today: The cast and crew are back at work!

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account made it clear that Leonie Elliott, who you otherwise know as Lucille, is back shooting. Not only that, but she is sporting a new hairdo at the same time! This is indicative of the times, and also the spirit of change that courses through every season of the show. Writer Heidi Thomas and the team really made quite the effort here over time in order to ensure that there is a steady progression so that each year feels different than the one that came before.

When you think about this, our expectation is that this new season is going to kick off with characters facing new challenges and circumstances. (We also know that Jennifer Kirby, otherwise known as Valerie Dyer, is going to be departing.) Through everything, though, we do think that there are still plans in order to ensure that the signature tone and theme of the series remains the same. Call the Midwife will be very much about community, love, and the importance of caring for others. It’s inevitable that there will be struggle, but what matters is how characters persevere through that.

Hopefully, the late start in filming Call the Midwife will not mean that the premiere date is delayed … but we have to prepare for that, among many other things. Uncertainty is one of the central focal points of living in this current era, and that carries through in things much more important than just television shows.

Annnnnd we're off!! #CallTheMidwife principal cast filming has officially begun! 🎉🙌🤩♥️ Our wonderful Lucille (@Leonie_Elliott ) poses for the traditional clapperboard shot 🎬, and reveals the very first of our changes to come … a fabulous new hairdo!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s2sZAV74HH — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) August 31, 2020

