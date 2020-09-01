NCIS season 18: When could Maria Bello film final episodes?







While we’re excited about the news that NCIS season 18 is going to start filming before long, there is a clear downside. What is it? Think along the lines of Maria Bello departing after eight episodes. They aren’t necessarily going to be the first eight to air (there is so much confusion right now that it’s hard to confirm anything), but there are eight episodes that she will be a part of … unless some later announcement changes things.

So what does this mean in terms of the filming schedule for the upcoming season? The way that we look at this at the moment is simply this — Maria will probably have a chance to film the rest of her run this year. Even with a later start date, there is a chance that she could be wrapped whenever NCIS wraps for their holiday break. If not then, she could be done in early 2021. It seems as though Maria is moving forward to pursue some other opportunities, and there will be plenty of opportunities to do that in the new year.

With this spelled out, it feels like we can largely guarantee one thing here: Maria will be on your television screens at least through the first couple weeks of the new year. With the show likely not premiering until early November at the earliest, they will probably only have a chance to air a handful of episodes in this calendar year. It still remains to been if they will take time off for Thanksgiving Week or the Christmas/New Year’s break.

Ultimately, be prepared for at least some good stories from Maria before you say goodbye to her on the show. Also, be prepared for the scheduling to be somewhat wonky.

