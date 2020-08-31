NCIS 400th episode: The casting process is underway!







The 400th episode of NCIS is going to air pretty early in season 18’s run, and there is yet another reason to be excited now. Why? Let’s just say that the casting process for this episode is starting to get into high gear.

In a new post on Twitter, Brian Dietzen shared a message from casting director Jason Kennedy, one that indicated that work is underway finding the right performers for this episode. Casting takes place typically a good bit of time before an episode films — that way, you can guarantee availability for a lot of the people who are involved.

For some more NCIS video discussion, watch our take on the upcoming start of filming below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have some other news that you don’t want to miss.

We know already that the 400th episode is going to be an origin-story-of-sorts for the Ducky and Gibbs relationship, so there is a chance that we could see some flashbacks over the course of the hour. Maybe that will be linked to the castings that need to be done; or, maybe there are some new faces that will be introduced in the present!

NCIS is set to resume filming just after Labor Day Weekend, so there is a lot of excitement that comes with knowing that filming is right around the corner. There is no specific season 18 premiere date, but we think there’s a good chance that it will arrive at some point in November if we’re lucky. Once production is underway, it will be easy to know more about who some of the guest stars are and what sort of stories to expect.

Related News – Be sure to get some more speculation on NCIS and what the future could hold

What do you want to see when it comes to the 400th episode of NCIS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other information all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

You guys. It’s starting. Excited to see who we get to play with first, Jason!#NCIS400 https://t.co/Ryr7GVewq8 — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) August 28, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







