The Bachelorette promo: Clare Crawley demands some respect







After posting some truly-bizarre key art tying The Bachelorette to The Graduate, it does look as though the ABC series is trying to make things better. The network released the latest promo today for Clare Crawley’s season premiering on October 13, and it serves as a bit of a highlight reel.

Just in case you didn’t remember Juan Pablo’s season for whatever reason (maybe you blocked it out), Clare gave him the gears for some of his actions at the end of the season, and quickly became a favorite for some soon after. She’s made multiple appearances across other shows in Bachelor Nation, and even briefly was engaged following the events of Bachelor Winter Games.

Want some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for other news and view our show playlist.

Yet, there are a lot of questions about the future of Clare’s season that are not addressed at all in the promo. Take, for example, the story that Tayshia Adams comes in midway through and eventually becomes the lead herself. Why not address that? The simple answer is that clearly, the show’s producers want to be able to ensure that there are some more chances to promote that later. They’re trying to pretend as though it isn’t happening right now, but we have a feeling that it’s going to be thrown in a trailer at some point.

Ultimately, remember this: There is a long time to go until The Bachelorette comes on the air. That means that there are a ton of opportunities to see the show promoted further.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now!

What do you want to see on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some more news pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Respect the journey. #TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Jzw7pbEJDi — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 31, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







