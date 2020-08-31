Chicago Fire season 9 spoilers: Daniel Kyri promoted to series regular







Honestly, we’ve been waiting to see Daniel Kyri get a series-regular promotion on Chicago Fire. We’ve come to love the Ritter character in the time that he has been on the show, and we’ve certainly been curious to see where his future is going to go.

Now, we’re rather thrilled to learn that we’ll have a chance to experience some of it. NBC confirmed today (per TVLine) that the actor is going to be a regular moving forward, meaning that he will have more individualized stories without a threat that he could leave at any given segment. (Granted, there’s still a chance that he could go … anything is possible in the One Chicago world. We just don’t think we’re losing him anytime soon.)

In announcing the promotion, here is some of what showrunner Derek Haas had to say in a statement:

“[I’m] very excited Daniel is gonna be a series regular this year … Ritter has become a big part of Firehouse 51, and Daniel plays him with a sincerity and depth that always makes the room excited to write for him. Expect to see some big Ritter action in Season 9.”

Chicago Fire is currently set to kick off production on the new season next month, and there are of course a multitude of different questions that go along with that. Take, for example, having an opportunity to see how the writers tackle real-world events, in addition of course to learning more about what is going to happen to the individual relationships. Are there big things coming for Brett and Casey? Will Stella and Severide take things to the next level? Even though we’re almost a full decade into the show at this point, Chicago Fire still manages to bring something great to the table year in and year out.

What do you think about this Chicago Fire season 9 promotion?

